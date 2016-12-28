Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

30-year Michigan missing man case solved in Arkansas

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 11:11 AM

KARK reports on the apparent resolution of the case of a man missing in Michigan since 1986.

A man killed 27 years ago when struck by a truck while walking alongside a highway in Ashley County has been identified by a DNA match as Charles Cornell, who was 30 when his mother last saw him in 1986 in Battle Creek.

Tags: ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Kerry defends UN action

    Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • No charges in fatal crash involving state trooper chase

    The State Police announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed in an October crash in Hot Springs that left two dead and a state trooper seriously injured.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • Bentonville police try to tap high-tech devices for murder case clues

    Cnet reports on efforts by police to use information from an Amazon Echo smart speaker — which responds to voice commands — to prosecute a murder case against a Bentonville man.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Meet all of your goals by making one simple resolution: spend more time outdoors

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation