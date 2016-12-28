City increases reward in drive-by killing of child

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks
The City of Little Rock is increasing the amount of a reward in the November shooting death of a 2-year-old girl to $40,000.
The reward is for the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible for the shooting that killed Ramiya Reed, who was riding along with her mother and others in a vehicle on South Harrison Street the night of Nov. 22 when shots were fired at their vehicle. No suspect has been identified, and the investigation is ongoing.
The original reward amount of $20,000 was made through a private donation and a match from the City. The City is now contributing an additional $20,000, raising the amount to $40,000.
“We will not let this tragic death of an innocent child go unsolved,” City Manager Bruce T. Moore said. “The City of Little Rock is grateful for the outpouring of support and assistance from the community. It is our hope that someone will come forward with information that leads to the conviction of the person responsible for this senseless act of violence.”
To submit a crime tip, call 501-371-INFO (4636) or 501-340-8477.
