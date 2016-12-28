Find out more →

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Kerry defends UN action

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 12:06 PM

Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict.

As you might imagine, Republicans are not impressed. Who cares what a lame-duck secretary of state has to say, said Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas, an expert on all things. Just ask him.

Donald Trump has entered the fray by Twitter, deriding the value of the UN in general. Is support of a two-state solution — long the position of both Republican and Democratic presidents — going to end under Donald Trump. Yet another of many questions soon to be answered.


Tags: , , , , ,

