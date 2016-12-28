Most Shared Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94 UPDATE Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived,

You are what you watch: Trump voters favor 'Duck Dynasty' An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.

Marijuana commission split on geographic distribution of cultivation licenses Commissioner Story said he would prefer a high fee for cultivation facilities, noting that Connecticut charges growers $185,000 upon receipt of a successful application. But Dr. Roman said he felt a fee of that magnitude could exclude people: "If we fee this thing to death ... we can screw this up," he said.

NAACP raising questions about racial remarks attributed to teacher UPDATE KATV's Sarafina Brooks is promising a report tonight about racially incendiary remarks on Facebook that have been attributed to a high school teacher in Malvern.

30-year Michigan missing man case solved in Arkansas KARK reports on the apparent resolution of the case of a man missing in Michigan since 1986.

Kerry defends UN action Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict.

No charges in fatal crash involving state trooper chase The State Police announced Tuesday that no charges would be filed in an October crash in Hot Springs that left two dead and a state trooper seriously injured.