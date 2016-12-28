Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Obama administration plans to retaliate for Russian hacking

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 2:27 PM

The Obama administration said today that it plans retaliatory measures against Russia for its cyber meddling in U.S. elections.

This could sanctions and diplomatic measures and there's some promise of release of specific information to demonstrate Russian involvement in hacking of Democratic e-mail and involvement in a campaign against Hillary Clinton's election.

With less than a month left in the Obama administration, you have to wonder about the vigor with which the Trump administration, notably friendly to Russia and Vladimir Putin, continues this effort.

Russia, naturally, says it will respond in kind.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • City increases reward in drive-by killing of child

    The city of Little Rock has announced it has increased to $40,000 the reward for information leading to conviction of the person responsible for the drive-by killing of a two-year-old in November in the Oak Forest neighborhood.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • Kerry defends UN action

    Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • 30-year Michigan missing man case solved in Arkansas

    KARK reports on the apparent resolution of the case of a man missing in Michigan since 1986.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Meet all of your goals by making one simple resolution: spend more time outdoors

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: No charges in fatal crash involving state trooper chase

    • What a shame the trooper lived and 2 innocents died. I do hope the victims'…

    • Posted by doubleblind
    • on December 28, 2016

  • Re: Kerry defends UN action

    • Rotten Tommy Cotton and our Steven, the only two foreign 'experts' on Planet Earth. Where…

    • Posted by Sound Policy
    • on December 28, 2016

  • Re: Kerry defends UN action

    • The Two State solution is entirely up to the Palestinians. Sadly, the reason that the…

    • Posted by Steven E
    • on December 28, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation