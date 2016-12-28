Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Obama administration plans to retaliate for Russian hacking

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 2:27 PM

The Obama administration said today that it plans retaliatory measures against Russia for its cyber meddling in U.S. elections.

This could sanctions and diplomatic measures and there's some promise of release of specific information to demonstrate Russian involvement in hacking of Democratic e-mail and involvement in a campaign against Hillary Clinton's election.

With less than a month left in the Obama administration, you have to wonder about the vigor with which the Trump administration, notably friendly to Russia and Vladimir Putin, continues this effort.

Russia, naturally, says it will respond in kind.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • City increases reward in drive-by killing of child

    The city of Little Rock has announced it has increased to $40,000 the reward for information leading to conviction of the person responsible for the drive-by killing of a two-year-old in November in the Oak Forest neighborhood.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • Kerry defends UN action

    Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • 30-year Michigan missing man case solved in Arkansas

    KARK reports on the apparent resolution of the case of a man missing in Michigan since 1986.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Meet all of your goals by making one simple resolution: spend more time outdoors

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

  • Re: Kerry defends UN action

    • Thanks Jake, for a very good synopsis of events since the 1967 war. The blind,…

    • Posted by BabyBear
    • on December 28, 2016

  • Re: Kerry defends UN action

    • This is an honest question: Why does the United States abstain?

    • Posted by dowhat
    • on December 28, 2016

  • Re: Kerry defends UN action

    • FYI: Human Rights Watch report on conflict, year 2014 https://www.hrw.org/world-report/2015/coun… Here is summary (see report…

    • Posted by Jake da Snake
    • on December 28, 2016

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation