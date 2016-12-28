Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Over the hump open line

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 3:46 PM



Here's the Wednesday open line and another rough video.
Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (4)
Email

Comments (4)

Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-4 of 4

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Obama administration plans to retaliate for Russian hacking

    The Obama administration said today that it plans retaliatory measures against Russia for its cyber meddling in U.S. elections.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • City increases reward in drive-by killing of child

    The city of Little Rock has announced it has increased to $40,000 the reward for information leading to conviction of the person responsible for the drive-by killing of a two-year-old in November in the Oak Forest neighborhood.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016

  • Kerry defends UN action

    Secretary of State John Kerry today defended the U.S. decision to abstain from a UN resolution condemning Israeli settlements in Palestinian areas primarily as a continuation of the U.S. long insistence on a two-state solution to the conflict.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Arkansas conservatives react to same-sex marriage decision

    Jason Rapert, Mike Huckabee, the Meeks bros, Jerry Cox — beyond these extremists, it's hard to find statements from other Arkansas conservatives. That tell you something?
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jun 26, 2015

  • The inspiring Hillary Clinton

    Hillary Clinton's campaign for president illustrates again the double standard applied to women. Some writers get it. They even find the supposedly unlikable Clinton inspiring.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Oct 16, 2016

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks

Meet all of your goals by making one simple resolution: spend more time outdoors

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation