Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Police seek suspect in Reservoir Road slaying

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 7:50 PM

  • JERROLD HOWARD: Sought in shooting.
A woman was fatally shot during an argument about 1 p.m. today at an apartment on Reservoir Road and police are seeking a suspect. LRPD release:
On December 28, 2016, Little Rock Police Officers responded to 1221 Reservoir Road Apt #252 in reference to a shooting that occurred. Upon arrival, officers observed a black female, who was later identified as Blair Sims (B/F 10-19-1991, of Little Rock) inside of the resi dence suffering from a gunshot wound. Ms. Sims was transported to UAMS hospital by MEMS where she was pronounced dead.
Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and identified a possible witness. The wit- ness, Alexia Stephens, stated that she was in the middle of a break up with her girlfriend, Blair Sims. Jerrold Howard (B/M, 04-02-1986, of West Memphis) was also at the apartment. Ms. Stephens stated that once Ms. Sims arrived at the residence they became involved in an altercation. Ms. Stephens advised that she heard gunshots and Ms. Sims fell to the floor suf-fering from a gunshot wound. Ms. Stephens advised she observed Mr. Howard holding a handgun. Mr. Howard then ran out of the residence and left in an unknown vehicle.

On December 28, 2016, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jerrold Howard for Murder 1st Degree. At this time, Jerrold Howard has not been located or arrested. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation ongoing.

