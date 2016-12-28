Police seek suspect in Reservoir Road slaying

Crush your New Year's resolutions with Central Arkansas's State Parks
Meet all of your goals by making one simple resolution: spend more time outdoors
On December 28, 2016, Little Rock Police Officers responded to 1221 Reservoir Road Apt #252 in reference to a shooting that occurred. Upon arrival, officers observed a black female, who was later identified as Blair Sims (B/F 10-19-1991, of Little Rock) inside of the resi dence suffering from a gunshot wound. Ms. Sims was transported to UAMS hospital by MEMS where she was pronounced dead.
Major Crimes detectives responded to the scene and identified a possible witness. The wit- ness, Alexia Stephens, stated that she was in the middle of a break up with her girlfriend, Blair Sims. Jerrold Howard (B/M, 04-02-1986, of West Memphis) was also at the apartment. Ms. Stephens stated that once Ms. Sims arrived at the residence they became involved in an altercation. Ms. Stephens advised that she heard gunshots and Ms. Sims fell to the floor suf-fering from a gunshot wound. Ms. Stephens advised she observed Mr. Howard holding a handgun. Mr. Howard then ran out of the residence and left in an unknown vehicle.
On December 28, 2016, a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Jerrold Howard for Murder 1st Degree. At this time, Jerrold Howard has not been located or arrested. Next of kin has been notified and the investigation ongoing.
Ur doing something right Jake, the little chief is on a rant with his AIPAC…
Arafat should have taken the deal that Clinton helped forge. Things would probably be a…
What amazes me is this Russian narrative. Everything is totally out of whack. Trump is…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings