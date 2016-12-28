Find out more →

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Tom Cotton argues for immigration controls

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 7:24 AM

click to enlarge TOM COTTON: Wants to stop flow of immigrant labor to U.S.
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton's campaign for tighter control on immigration has won him a spot today on the New York Times' op-ed page. He says Donald Trump's victory is proof that his path is what voters want.

President-elect Trump now has a clear mandate not only to stop illegal immigration, but also to finally cut the generation-long influx of low-skilled immigrants that undermines American workers.

Yet many powerful industries benefit from such immigration. They’re arguing that immigration controls are creating a low-skilled labor shortage.

“We’re pretty much begging for workers,” Tom Nassif, the chief executive of Western Growers, a trade organization that represents farmers, said on CNN. A fast-food chain founder warned, “Our industry can’t survive without Mexican workers.”

These same industries contend that stricter immigration enforcement will further shrink the pool of workers and raise their wages. They argue that closing our borders to inexpensive foreign labor will force employers to add benefits and improve workplace conditions to attract and keep workers already here.

I have an answer to these charges: Exactly.

Higher wages, better benefits and more security for American workers are features, not bugs, of sound immigration reform. For too long, our immigration policy has skewed toward the interests of the wealthy and powerful: Employers get cheaper labor, and professionals get cheaper personal services like housekeeping. We now need an immigration policy that focuses less on the most powerful and more on everyone else.


