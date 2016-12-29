Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Thursday, December 29, 2016

A 1st Amendment reminder on National Anthem protests

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 12:02 PM

TAIKING A KNEE: Razorback basketball players. They were well within their rights. - KARK
  • KARK
  • TAIKING A KNEE: Razorback basketball players. They were well within their rights.

Evie Blad, a writer for Education Week who once toiled for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, offers a primer on what public schools can and cannot do if students take part in the movement to kneel during the National Anthem.

Short version: Students can't be punished for silent acts that don't disrupt school operations. And, no, the fact that they are "privileged" to participate in something — football, cheerleading — in which all students don't participate also does NOT open them to discipline.

Arkansas school people have demonstrated a varying understanding of this First Amendment protection. The University of Arkansas, happily, understood the principle when women's basketball players took a knee, though the furious public reaction forced it into PR mode in a number of respects. No need to be apologetic about defending the U.S. Constitution.

It is an educational opportumity, the article suggests. Yes. For both sides.


Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • 'Million-Dollar Thursday': A visit to Sherwood's hot check court

    We take a visit to the weekly hot check court in Sherwood District Court, the subject of a recent civil rights lawsuit filed by ACLU Arkansas and others, who say the system there results in a modern-day debtor's prison
    • by David Koon
    • Aug 25, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Happening Hot Springs Village

Happening Hot Springs Village

Hot Springs Village is around 15 miles from Hot Springs and holds title to being the largest gated community in the nation.

Most Viewed

  • LGBT rights hero John Schneck dies

    John Schneck, the founder of Arkansas's longest running Pride parade and a longtime champion of equal rights for LGBT rights, has died. The grief friends are sharing on his Facebook page gives a hint at his influence in the community. His partner and husband of almost 41 years, Robert Loyd, died just a little less than a year ago.

  • Questions aplenty on LR school bond issue

    Talk of a bond issue for a new Little Rock high school in today's newspapers continues to overlook some important financial and governance issues.

  • Police seek suspect in Reservoir Road slaying

    A woman was fatally shot during an argument about 1 p.m. today at an apartment on Reservoir Road and police are seeking a suspect.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2016 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation