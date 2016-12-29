Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Hogs' Jeremy Sprinkle suspended from Belk Bowl; cited for concealing items at department store

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 5:50 PM

click to enlarge JEREMY SPRINKLE - TWITTER/JEREMY SPRINKLE
  • Twitter/Jeremy Sprinkle
  • JEREMY SPRINKLE
Razorback tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended hours before the Belk Bowl for what an SEC Country report says was related to his allegedly attempting to take more gifts than allowed after a $450 shopping spree for football players at a Belk department store in Charlotte.

The prepared statement from coach Bret Bielema said:

Jeremy's suspension has been known by our staff and players for several days so we've had a chance to prepare our game plan accordingly,. Throughout his career and this season as a graduate student-athlete, Jeremy has displayed numerous times the qualities we want to represent our program.

We have standards within our family that must be upheld on a daily basis and unfortunately he failed to do that in the last week. Jeremy's suspension isn't drug, alcohol or violence related but one that will cause him to miss his final game as a Razorback.
Sprinkle has been invited to playing the Senior Bowl. So far, no comments reported from him.

According to an earlier Democrat-Gazette account, players were given $450 gift cards to spend at Belk in Charlotte Tuesday night. Several players bought suits, some parlaying items deeply discounted on sales.

UPDATE: A later SEC Country report says Sprinkle was cited by police for unlawful concealment, or putting eight unpurchased items in his shopping bags — shirts, socks, boxer shorts, wallets, worth about $260.

A police report provided by SEC Country.

In other football news: The Hogs are beating the stuffing out of Virginia Tech.

