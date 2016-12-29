Most Shared Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94 UPDATE Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived,

You are what you watch: Trump voters favor 'Duck Dynasty' An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.

Marijuana commission split on geographic distribution of cultivation licenses Commissioner Story said he would prefer a high fee for cultivation facilities, noting that Connecticut charges growers $185,000 upon receipt of a successful application. But Dr. Roman said he felt a fee of that magnitude could exclude people: "If we fee this thing to death ... we can screw this up," he said.

Bentonville police try to tap high-tech devices for murder case clues Cnet reports on efforts by police to use information from an Amazon Echo smart speaker — which responds to voice commands — to prosecute a murder case against a Bentonville man.

Most Viewed LGBT rights hero John Schenck dies John Schenck, the founder of Arkansas's longest running Pride parade and a longtime champion of equal rights for LGBT rights, has died. The grief friends are sharing on his Facebook page gives a hint at his influence in the community. His partner and husband of almost 41 years, Robert Loyd, died just a little less than a year ago.

Hogs' Jeremy Sprinkle suspended from Belk Bowl; cited for concealing items at department store Razorback tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended hours before the Hogs Belk Bowl game with Virginia Tech. The school didn't specify the reason, but SEC Country reports it was for trying to take unpurchased items from a Belk Department Store after a $450 shopping spree for players.

Chief Justice Brill sends a farewell; some named, some not Chief Justice Howard Brill distributed a statement today on the end of his 16 months filling a vacancy in the seat by appoint of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He'll return to teaching at the University of Arkansas School of Law. Omissions noted.

Malvern teacher resigns over anti-Obama Facebook comments Malvern high teacher who made racist posts about the Obamas has resigned.

Obama strikes back at Russia The U.S. is expelling Russian diplomats and blocking two of their compounds. Will Donald Trump stand for this kind of treatment of his pal Putin?