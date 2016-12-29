Find out more →

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Obama strikes back at Russia

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 1:21 PM

The Obama administration has moved against Russia. From Reuters:

The United States on Thursday expelled 35 Russian diplomats and closed two Russian compounds in New York and Maryland in response to a campaign of harassment by Russia against American diplomats in Moscow, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday.

The diplomats in Washington and San Francisco have 72 hours to leave the U.S. The U.S. will block access to the compounds in Maryland and New  York beginning at noon Friday.

Politico describes this as retaliation for Russian election hacking.

So. Does Donald Trump soon tweet reassurances to his pal Putin that things are going to ber different when he takes office next month?

NY Times figures this puts Trump in a tight spot.

The sanctions were also intended to box in President-elect Donald J. Trump. Mr. Trump has consistently cast doubt that the Russian government had anything to do with the hacking of the D.N.C. or other political institutions, saying American intelligence agencies could not be trusted and suggesting that the hacking could have been the work of a “400-pound guy” lying in his bed.

Mr. Trump will now have to decide whether to lift the sanctions on the Russian intelligence agencies when he takes office next month, with Republicans in Congress among those calling for a public investigation into Russia’s actions. Should Mr. Trump do so, it would require him to effectively reject the findings of his intelligence agencies.

UPDATE: Homeland Security and FBI have issued report on Russia endeavored to manipulate election.

