Questions aplenty on LR school bond issue

Hot Springs Village is around 15 miles from Hot Springs and holds title to being the largest gated community in the nation.
The borrowing of $160 million at this point, without some accommodation for the cuts that are already necessary, the operations cuts needed to fund the additional debt service, and the cuts from enrollment losses seems to be to be fiscally dangerous.This is an argument made, in passing and deep in the D-G article, by former School Board member Jim Ross. He speculates that creation of fiscal distress is just another means to extend state control over the district. You need not agree with this conspiracy theory to agree thattge simple arithmetic is problematic.
What are the options? We can turn the school district over to the charters which I don't want to do. I totally get what is happening with their drain of students, but I have to work with the hand I am dealt and I worry about the kids that will be left and I do not want to abandon them. They will still live here and need a boost. In a refinancing, about half the money would go to build a southwest high school and reprogram McClellan which is a disaster.And there you have the dilemma. The district needs more money — even a tax INCREASE, which I'd happily support if I didn't think the state education leadership that controls the district ultimately plots for its demise. Some promises from Johnny Key on return of control and equity in accountability — no takeover of Little Rock while failing charters are allowed to operate and expand, for example — might change my outlook. But history suggests no reassurances will be forthcoming. And many in the legislature are spoiling to destroy the Little Rock School District.
I think we have to have a two prong approach— preserve our facilities and create new facilities that will also bring efficiencies and maybe begin to attract people back or we just give up. I am not ready to give up and no matter what, the experts tell me that we will still need to service about 20,000 students if there was further drain. They may be the more difficult students but we have to do something. I am against continually renewing charters that are failing and don't know what that is about.
I have Asa, a state board and a few other things I obviously cannot control. What do you do? I just keep moving in hopes that we can gain some stability and a path that shows promise and progress in spite of the obstacles. I just can't see doing nothing and the refinancing sounds reasonable. Some of your and my more moderate to liberal friends wish there could even be a millage increase, but I don't see that happening right now.
