Thursday: An open line and a brief news roundup

Most Shared Bill Terry, Little Rock lawyer, dies at 94 UPDATE Bill Terry, a retired partner in the Friday Law Firm, died Christmas day at 94. And what a life he lived,

You are what you watch: Trump voters favor 'Duck Dynasty' An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.

Marijuana commission split on geographic distribution of cultivation licenses Commissioner Story said he would prefer a high fee for cultivation facilities, noting that Connecticut charges growers $185,000 upon receipt of a successful application. But Dr. Roman said he felt a fee of that magnitude could exclude people: "If we fee this thing to death ... we can screw this up," he said.

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed LGBT rights hero John Schenck dies John Schenck, the founder of Arkansas's longest running Pride parade and a longtime champion of equal rights for LGBT rights, has died. The grief friends are sharing on his Facebook page gives a hint at his influence in the community. His partner and husband of almost 41 years, Robert Loyd, died just a little less than a year ago.

Obama strikes back at Russia The U.S. is expelling Russian diplomats and blocking two of their compounds. Will Donald Trump stand for this kind of treatment of his pal Putin?

A 1st Amendment reminder on National Anthem protests Evie Blad, a writer for Education Week who once toiled for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, offers a primer on what public schools can and cannot do if students take part in the movement to kneel during the National Anthem. Nothing, in short.

Questions aplenty on LR school bond issue Talk of a bond issue for a new Little Rock high school in today's newspapers continues to overlook some important financial and governance issues.

Police seek suspect in Reservoir Road slaying A woman was fatally shot during an argument about 1 p.m. today at an apartment on Reservoir Road and police are seeking a suspect.