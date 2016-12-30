Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip

-
HEADED TO WASHINGTON: The Russellville Cyclone Band, with help from corporate money funneled through Sen. Tom Cotton's PAC, will be marching in the inaugural parade.
Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC,"
special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's
participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.
The only leadership PAC for Cotton whose records I can locate are those of the Rangers Lead the Way,
though it has termination papers on file with the FEC in 2015 and little activity in 2016. But by way of illustration on how the leadership PAC system works:
Open Secrets.org of the Center for Responsive Politics has the details
for Rangers Lead the Way
. It says its top contributors in the 2014 and 2016 cycles were, in order, PACs or individual contributors of the Alpine Group (Washington lobbying firm), American Bankers Association, American Dental Association, Automotive Free International Trade PAC, Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers, Koch Industries, McKinsey & Co., Bank of America, Regions Financial, Compass Bancshares, Altria Group (tobacco).
Money can be given annually to leadership PACS, where PACs and other contributors can give only once per election to regular campaign committees.
If Cotton is draining swamp money for a cause, there are many worse than the Russellville Cyclone Band. It reports on its Facebook page having $52,000 in hand. The band also marched in 1997 at the inauguration of Bill Clinton to a second term.