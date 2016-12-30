Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.

LGBT rights hero John Schenck dies John Schenck, the founder of Arkansas's longest running Pride parade and a longtime champion of equal rights for LGBT rights, has died. The grief friends are sharing on his Facebook page gives a hint at his influence in the community. His partner and husband of almost 41 years, Robert Loyd, died just a little less than a year ago.

Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

Women's March planned in Arkansas to mark Trump inauguration Speaking of Donald Trump and in answer to a reader's question: There will be a women's march in Arkansas on Jan. 21, the day after inauguration, as well as the national march planned in Washington.

Chief Justice Brill sends a farewell; some named, some not Chief Justice Howard Brill distributed a statement today on the end of his 16 months filling a vacancy in the seat by appoint of Gov. Asa Hutchinson. He'll return to teaching at the University of Arkansas School of Law. Omissions noted.