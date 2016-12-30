Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed LGBT rights hero John Schenck dies John Schenck, the founder of Arkansas's longest running Pride parade and a longtime champion of equal rights for LGBT rights, has died. The grief friends are sharing on his Facebook page gives a hint at his influence in the community. His partner and husband of almost 41 years, Robert Loyd, died just a little less than a year ago.

Women's March planned in Arkansas to mark Trump inauguration Speaking of Donald Trump and in answer to a reader's question: There will be a women's march in Arkansas on Jan. 21, the day after inauguration, as well as the national march planned in Washington.

Chasing presidential candidates, from Huckabee denunciations to the Trump foundation Before a Washington Post reporter dug into Donald Trump's foundation, he also dug into the many things denounced by Mike Huckabee. Poor fellow. And speaking of denunciations, Huckabee's latest on Israel is yet another on which there's another side.

Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

Hogs' Jeremy Sprinkle suspended from Belk Bowl; cited for concealing items at department store Razorback tight end Jeremy Sprinkle was suspended hours before the Hogs Belk Bowl game with Virginia Tech. The school didn't specify the reason, but SEC Country reports it was for trying to take unpurchased items from a Belk Department Store after a $450 shopping spree for players.