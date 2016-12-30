Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, December 30, 2016

Putin awaits Trump for response to Obama sanctions

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 7:52 AM

MY MAN! Vladimir Putin says he'll await his friend Donald Trump before responding to U.S. sanctions over election hacking.
  • Slate
  • MY MAN! Vladimir Putin says he'll await his friend Donald Trump before responding to U.S. sanctions over election hacking.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin won't expel U.S. diplomats from Russia in response to action by the Obama administration against Russian diplomats over election hacking. He'll wait for his friend Donald Trump's administration to see how things go. Friendly, I'd guess, given the recent past.

