Friday, December 30, 2016

The pay-to-play-with-Trump open line

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 4:50 PM

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2017: At Mar-a-Lago
Here's an open line and if pay-to-play is your interest, check Politico's report on how the private club owned by Donald Trump in Florida has sold hundreds of tickets (800 guests are expected) to a New Year's Eve party at which a featured guest will be the future president.

Trump's mot president yet, right, so it's OK for him to benefit from proceeds of ticket sales to a party featuring him, right?  They won't disclose ticket prices.

Incoming White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks rejected criticisms that Mar-a-Lago was selling access to the president-elect.

“The transition is not concerned about the appearance of a conflict,” she said. “This is an annual celebratory event at the private club, like others that have continued to occur since the election. Additionally, the president cannot and does not have a conflict.”
Anyone bringing up Trump's criticism of Hillary Clinton would be a loser and sad.

  • Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership

    With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 30, 2016

  • Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip

    Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC,"  special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 30, 2016

  • Chasing presidential candidates, from Huckabee denunciations to the Trump foundation

    Before a Washington Post reporter dug into Donald Trump's foundation, he also dug into the many things denounced by Mike Huckabee. Poor fellow. And speaking of denunciations, Huckabee's latest on Israel is yet another on which there's another side.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Dec 30, 2016
