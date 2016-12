The pay-to-play-with-Trump open line

PARTY LIKE IT'S 2017: At Mar-a-Lago

Incoming White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks rejected criticisms that Mar-a-Lago was selling access to the president-elect.



“The transition is not concerned about the appearance of a conflict,” she said. “This is an annual celebratory event at the private club, like others that have continued to occur since the election. Additionally, the president cannot and does not have a conflict.”

Here's an open line and if pay-to-play is your interest, check Politico's report on how the private club owned by Donald Trump in Florida has sold hundreds of tickets (800 guests are expected) to a New Year's Eve party at which a featured guest will be the future president.Trump's mot president yet, right, so it's OK for him to benefit from proceeds of ticket sales to a party featuring him, right? They won't disclose ticket prices.Anyone bringing up Trump's criticism of Hillary Clinton would be a loser and sad.