Women's March planned in Arkansas to mark Trump inauguration

Happening Hot Springs Village
Hot Springs Village is around 15 miles from Hot Springs and holds title to being the largest gated community in the nation.
The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us—women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.The event is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and the short walk to the Capitol will begin at Pulaski Street and Capitol Avenue. There's also a meeting on ways to take action from 1 to 4 p.m. that day at the Willie Hinton Community Center.
In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March for Arkansas will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.
