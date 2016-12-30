Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Friday, December 30, 2016

Women's March planned in Arkansas to mark Trump inauguration

Posted By on Fri, Dec 30, 2016 at 8:01 AM

Speaking of Donald Trump and in answer to a reader's question: There will be a women's march in Arkansas on Jan. 21, the day after inauguration, as well as the national march planned in Washington.

There's a Facebook page with details. It explains:

The rhetoric of the past election cycle has insulted, demonized, and threatened many of us—women, immigrants of all statuses, those with diverse religious faiths particularly Muslim, people who identify as LGBTQIA, Native and Indigenous people, Black and Brown people, people with disabilities, the economically impoverished and survivors of sexual assault. We are confronted with the question of how to move forward in the face of national and international concern and fear.

In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, we join in diversity to show our presence in numbers too great to ignore. The Women’s March for Arkansas will send a bold message to our new administration on their first day in office, and to the world that women's rights are human rights. We stand together, recognizing that defending the most marginalized among us is defending all of us.
The event is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, and the short walk to the Capitol will begin at Pulaski Street and Capitol Avenue.  There's also a meeting on ways to take action from 1 to 4 p.m. that day at the Willie Hinton Community Center.

