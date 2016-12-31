Find out more →

Saturday, December 31, 2016

Breaking the color line: Jerry LeVias

It's a slow day and if football and/or human rights interest you, you could do worse than spend a few minutes reading the Think Progress story of Jerry LeVias, the former SMU star who was the first black scholarship football player to compete in the Southwest Conference. That was merely 50 years ago.

LeVias took the field — and immediately made an impact — a year after Darrell Brown had walked on to play for the Razorbacks, a rough experience. Brown never took the field for Arkansas, however. Jon Richardson finally broke the color line in a game for the Razorbacks in 1970. (Also noted: a non-scholarship black player at Baylor took the field the same day and a few hours earlier than LeVias' SWC debut.)

Anybody recall the reaction to LeVias, if any, when he appeared in games with Arkansas?

Note the photo from the Beaumont Enterprise of LeVias going up for a pass reception against the Hogs.

