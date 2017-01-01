Most Shared Marijuana commission split on geographic distribution of cultivation licenses Commissioner Story said he would prefer a high fee for cultivation facilities, noting that Connecticut charges growers $185,000 upon receipt of a successful application. But Dr. Roman said he felt a fee of that magnitude could exclude people: "If we fee this thing to death ... we can screw this up," he said.

Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

You are what you watch: Trump voters favor 'Duck Dynasty' An analysis by the New York Times' Upshot is not really surprising in a way — TV show popularity is a good measure of voting in the 2016 presidential election because there are sharp differences in preferences in TV as well as candidates between rural and urban voters.

Bentonville police try to tap high-tech devices for murder case clues Cnet reports on efforts by police to use information from an Amazon Echo smart speaker — which responds to voice commands — to prosecute a murder case against a Bentonville man.

Chasing presidential candidates, from Huckabee denunciations to the Trump foundation Before a Washington Post reporter dug into Donald Trump's foundation, he also dug into the many things denounced by Mike Huckabee. Poor fellow. And speaking of denunciations, Huckabee's latest on Israel is yet another on which there's another side.

Most Viewed Welcome 2017 Bill Clinton chose to emphasize the positive on Twitter this morning, so why not the Arkansas Blog?

Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.