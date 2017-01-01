Find out more →

Arkansas Blog

Sunday, January 1, 2017

Welcome 2017

Posted By on Sun, Jan 1, 2017 at 8:49 AM

Bill Clinton chose to emphasize the positive on Twitter this morning, so why not the Arkansas Blog?

There'll be reason to be negative soon enough.

Here's a  positive story this morning: One of the featured weddings in today's New York Times is that of Jane Dickey, 68, retired Rose Law Firm partner, and Jim Matson, 82, a retired Pet Inc., executive, in Edina, Minn.

Also, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports on the purchase of a weekly newspaper in Brinkley by a 19-year-old. That's a vote of confidence in print you rarely see in people of that age, generally busy staring into their phones.


