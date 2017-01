Welcome 2017

chose to emphasize the positive on Twitter this morning, so why not the Arkansas Blog?There'll be reason to be negative soon enough.Here's a positive story this morning: One of the featured weddings in today's New York Times is that of Jane Dickey, 68, retired Rose Law Firm partner, and Jim Matson, 82, a retired Pet Inc., executive, in Edina, Minn.Also, t he Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports on the purchase of a weekly newspaper in Brinkley by a 19-year-old. That's a vote of confidence in print you rarely see in people of that age, generally busy staring into their phones.