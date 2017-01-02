A Monday holiday open line

Arkansas News Headlines are not appearing because your browser does not seem to support iframes.

Most Viewed What's your Big Idea for Arkansas? It's the time of year again when we solicit suggestions for our annual Big Ideas issue. As in year's past, we're searching for specific, potentially transformative suggestions for making Arkansas a better place to live. We're open to practical, wacky and everything in between.

New Hot Spring County sheriff suspects former deputies trashed office Sarafina Brooks of KATV is reporting on Twitter that a change in the office of Hot Spring County sheriff has apparently produced an unhappy reaction among the former sheriff's workforce.

Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what? University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.