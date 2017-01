A Monday holiday open line

Here's an open line for Monday, New Year's Day Observed in government speak. It's been slow.I expect things to pick up tomorrow.For one thing, I've been unable to get a report on, ordered byn to report to federal prison by 2 p.m. today for his conviction on charges that he paid bribes to a state official to get an edge in dealing with the state Department of Human Services, which provided Medicaid reimbursement to his business providing in-patient and out-patient treatment for troubled youth. He asked to remain free pending appeal, but Judge Wilson denied that request . Suhl renewed the request in his appeal to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, arguing that he had a good chance to prevail in overturning the conviction. The appeals court has not yet ruled.The federal website that provides location of federal prisoners this afternoon did not reflect where Suhl was in custody if he did turn himself in as ordered.On a side note: I used the federal website to check on, 72, the former Arkansas treasurer serving a 30-month federal sentence for taking money from a bond salesman who received= business from her office. She remains in the federal medical facility at Fort Worth. Her release date there is scheduled for Jan. 1, 2018. She began a 30-month sentence in November 2015. Federal prisoners frequently are released to halfway houses for the final portions of sentences.