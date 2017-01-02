Find out more →

Monday, January 2, 2017

A year in pictures at the White House

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 8:11 AM

White House photographer Pete Souza posted some of his favorite photos of President Obama on Medium, a White House channel, last week. They speak  of how much he'll be missed. (In the photo above, he's getting down to the level of Communication Director Jen Psaki's daughter Vivi.)

I'll miss Vice President Joe Biden, too, come to think of it. He's shown in a super soaker battle with kids at the the vice president's residence.


Barack Obama, White House Photographs

