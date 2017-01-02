Car with two children stolen in SWLR, kids OK

click to enlarge KARK/Marci Manley

ABANDONED CAR: Police search stolen vehicle ditched in Saline County.

Little Rock police report that a car with a one-year-old and six-year-old inside was stolen from a service station at 7700 Scott Hamilton Road this morning.Police said they received a call from Saline County not long after that said the children had been dropped off at a residence in Saline County and police went to pick the children up. The vehicle was found later, too, but a search continues for the person who took the Ford Escape.Police said the theft from an Exxon station was reported at 7:06 a.m. The call from Saline County came at 7:30 a.m. and the children were returned to their mother. At 8 a.m., the vehicle was spotted near Autumnwood and Chicot Roads.