Arkansas Blog

Monday, January 2, 2017

Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what?

University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long, who has a regular presence on Twitter, fell silent shortly before kickoff of the Belk Bowl in Charlotte, N.C. last Thursday and stayed silent until Sunday morning, when he Tweeted the comment above in apparent response to grumbling among Razorback fans about the second-half collapse that led to a 35-24 defeat of the Hogs by Virginia Tech.

Fans were quick to respond. A few samples:

screen_shot_2017-01-02_at_7.37.21_am.png

On to basketball.

