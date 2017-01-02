Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Monday, January 2, 2017

New Hot Spring County sheriff suspects former deputies trashed office

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 4:26 PM

NEW BOSS: Mike Cash.
  • NEW BOSS: Mike Cash.
Sarafina Brooks of KATV is reporting on Twitter that a change in the office of Hot Spring County sheriff has apparently produced an unhappy reaction among the former sheriff's workforce.

New sheriff Mike Cash is qu0ted by Brooks as saying former deputies "urinated throughout the dept., removed tags from evidence, put holes in the walls and trashed the patrol vehicles." Cash told Brooks he has asked the State Police to investigate.

Cash told Brooks 10 deputies under former Sheriff Ed Hollingsworth were no longer with the department .  "He believes they're upset Hollingsworth was not re-elected."

KARK/Fox 16 provided some background on this earlier this month, when it reported unhappiness among deputies that they had been unable to talk with Cash about their future employment.

According to the current HSCSO administration the only communication with their 32 employee office in the last week is a local newspaper announcement in the classifieds. It notified the general public that those interested in a position at the HSCSO need to send an application to Cash’s P.O. box. Cash said Thursday that he will not hire anyone who fails to send in an application and that current employees still need to apply for re-hire. The ad indicated applications need to be sent by December 12. That gave people a six-day notice.

“To put an ad in classifieds like that and not even say anything to anybody, that’s poor,” said current Sheriff Ed Hollingsworth who says much of his team doesn’t read the classifieds regularly and only knew about it because a secretary came across it this week. Hollingsworth is retiring and did not run for re-election. He agreed to speak for his employees who worry they might not have a source of income starting January.
Cash, who ran as an independent, won the election in a run-off Nov. 29 with a Republican candidate, Woody Perry.

Tags: , , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

  • Mike Huckabee, meet James Madison

    Not that it will do much good, but Times columnist Ernest Dumas this week provides some useful Founding Father history, plus a little bit of Bible, for how wrong-headed Mike Huckabee, Asa Hutchinson, the Republican legislature and others are in using government to enforce their religious views.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 26, 2015

  • Kenneth Starr: A comment from Betsey Wright

    Betsey Wright, former President Bill Clinton's chief of staff when he was Arkansas governor, responds bitterly to a New York Times article today quoting Whitewater Prosecutor Kenneth Starr's warm words about Clinton. She can't forget the lives Starr ruined in Arkansas.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 24, 2016

  • Cosmopolitan: Why were the Duggars made famous in the first place?

    A writer in Cosmopolitan wonders why it took so long for attention to the "disturbingly misogynistic" dimension of the Jim Bob Duggar family.
    • by Max Brantley
    • May 28, 2015

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • What's your Big Idea for Arkansas?

    It's the time of year again when we solicit suggestions for our annual Big Ideas issue. As in year's past, we're searching for specific, potentially transformative suggestions for making Arkansas a better place to live. We're open to practical, wacky and everything in between.

  • Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what?

    University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.

  • Car with two children stolen in SWLR, kids OK

    Little Rock police report that a car with a one-year-old and six-year-old inside was stolen from a service station at 7700 Scott Hamilton Road this morning.

  • A year in pictures at the White House

    A year in pictures at the White House is a reminder of the quality of the man who's leaving office.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation