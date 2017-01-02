Find out more →

Monday, January 2, 2017

What's your Big Idea for Arkansas?

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 2:03 PM

click to enlarge pjimage.jpg

It's the time of year again when we solicit suggestions for our annual Big Ideas issue. As in year's past, we're searching for specific, potentially transformative suggestions for making Arkansas a better place to live. We're open to practical, wacky and everything in between. You can see the range of what we've featured here.

Send your ideas to me at lindseymillar@arktimes.com.

