Tuesday, January 3, 2017

City Hall quiz: Little Rock Airport Commission

For reasons never wholly clear to me, an appointment to the Little Rock Airport Commission has always been among the most coveted plums in city government. There's no pay. You do get a nice parking spot at the Clinton National Airport and occasional commission-related travel.

It's time for Mayor Mark Stodola to fill another opening, with the expiration of Virgil Miller's term. Friday was the deadline for applications. I provide the names of those who applied and you tell me the mayor's pick (and why). A confirmation vote by the City Board is not yet set, but it won't be tonight.

The applicants:

Chris Bequette
Jean Block
Chad Crank
Jill Floyd
Dan Oberste
Heartsill Ragon
Sherece West-Scantlebury
Derrick Smith
Steve Straessle
Buddy Villines
Danyelle Walker

PS: For Sen. Jason Rapert to get the legislature to strip the Clinton name from the airport, as he's proposed, he'd have to pass legislation stripping the city of governance of the facility (something that has been threatened by other political players for other reasons at various times). But that's down the line.

The other six commissioners are Jim Dailey, Stacy Hurst, Meredith Catlett, Jesse Mason, John Rutledge and Gus Vratsinas (two women and one black after Miller's departure, if you count those sorts of things.)

Tags: , , , ,

