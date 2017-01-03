City Hall quiz: Little Rock Airport Commission

For reasons never wholly clear to me, an appointment to thehas always been among the most coveted plums in city government. There's no pay. You do get a nice parking spot at the Clinton National Airport and occasional commission-related travel.It's time forto fill another opening, with the expiration ofterm. Friday was the deadline for applications. I provide the names of those who applied and you tell me the mayor's pick (and why). A confirmation vote by the City Board is not yet set, but it won't be tonight.The applicants:Chris BequetteJean BlockChad CrankJill FloydDan ObersteHeartsill RagonSherece West-ScantleburyDerrick SmithSteve StraessleBuddy VillinesDanyelle WalkerPS: Forto get the legislature to strip the Clinton name from the airport, as he's proposed, he'd have to pass legislation stripping the city of governance of the facility (something that has been threatened by other political players for other reasons at various times). But that's down the line.The other six commissioners are Jim Dailey, Stacy Hurst, Meredith Catlett, Jesse Mason, John Rutledge and Gus Vratsinas (two women and one black after Miller's departure, if you count those sorts of things.)