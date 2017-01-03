Find out more →

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Fracking: A danger to water supplies

THREAT TO WATER: Photo taken in 2011 after barrels of drilling fluid were found in a waterway that provides the city of Clinton with its water supply.
  • THREAT TO WATER: Photo taken in 2011 after barrels of drilling fluid were found in a waterway that provides the city of Clinton with its water supply.
A new report by the Environmental Protection Agency finds that fracking is a threat to drinking water. Pro Publica, whose own reporting had led to the conclusion earlier, reports.

The EPA report found evidence that fracking has contributed to drinking water contamination — “cases of impact” — in all stages of the process: water withdrawals for hydraulic fracturing; spills during the management of hydraulic fracturing fluids and chemicals; injection of hydraulic fracturing fluids directly into groundwater resources; discharge of inadequately treated hydraulic fracturing wastewater to surface water resources; and disposal or storage of hydraulic fracturing wastewater in unlined pits, resulting in contamination of groundwater resources.
A variety of these problems were evident in Arkansas's short-lived fracking boom, truncated by falling gas prices and the relatively high cost of extracting gas from the shale formation here.

Also noted:

The EPA’s latest declaration comes as a Trump administration apparently hostile to almost any kind of regulation of fracking prepares to assume office. But those worried about fracking’s implications for the environment have long been discouraged by the lack of consistent and stringent state or federal regulation.

