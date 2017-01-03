Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Friends in high places: Asa edition

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 11:21 AM

click to enlarge WELL CONNECTED: Political consultant Jon Gilmore, leading a fund-raiser for former boss Asa Hutchinson, uses this photo on his private business page to tout his connectyions to the state's top politician.
  • WELL CONNECTED: Political consultant Jon Gilmore, leading a fund-raiser for former boss Asa Hutchinson, uses this photo on his private business page to tout his connectyions to the state's top politician.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, getting out ahead of the legislative session — when campaign fund-raising has an even more fraught appearance than normal — is throwing a fund-raiser for his 2018 gubernatorial campaign Thursday at the Capital Hotel.

I expect it will be well-attended and his incumbency, in time, will produce all the millions he needs for a strong campaign. But I did want to note that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article about the event noted that Jon Gilmore, the governor's 2014 campaign manager and former deputy chief of staff, is strawbossing the money roundup.

Gilmore is now head of a "consulting" firm. Does that mean lobbying? Well, kind of/sort of.

He turned up with a hand in a PR effort between Microsoft and the governor on the governor's pet computer literacy work, Gilmore having Microsoft as a paying client. He touts his association with the governor on his consulting firm website.

Gilmore worked with the group fighting the medical marijuana issue.

Gilmore has turned up as a spokesman for Arkansas landlords in the marijuana fight. They will be back at the legislature in 2017 opposing any improvement to the worst landlord-tenant law in the country.

That Gilmore is the governor's main money man shouldn't harm his appearance as a well-connected Asa man when it comes to public policy "consulting" needs. Should anybody be looking to hire one.

The ground underfoot seems a touch swampy to me.


Tags: , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2017

  • Missouri shows us another corporate welfare flop

    AP reports on the success of Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon's promise of up to $2 billion in state "incentives" — AKA corporate welfare payments — to build that state's economy. The record isn't complete, but in six years fewer than half the hoped-for 48,000 jobs have materialized.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2017

  • Multiple slayings ring in the Arkansas New Year; and another today

    Quite an opener to 2017 in Arkansas, with four gun homicides.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2017
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation