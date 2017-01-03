Friends in high places: Asa edition

click to enlarge
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson
, getting out ahead of the legislative session — when campaign fund-raising has an even more fraught appearance than normal — is throwing a fund-raiser for his 2018 gubernatorial campaign Thursday at the Capital Hotel.
I expect it will be well-attended and his incumbency, in time, will produce all the millions he needs for a strong campaign. But I did want to note that the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette article about the event noted that Jon Gilmore
, the governor's 2014 campaign manager and former deputy chief of staff, is strawbossing the money roundup.
Gilmore is now head of a "consulting" firm. Does that mean lobbying? Well, kind of/sort of.
He turned up with a hand
in a PR effort between Microsoft
and the governor on the governor's pet computer literacy work, Gilmore having Microsoft as a paying client. He touts his association with the governor on his consulting firm website.
Gilmore worked with the group fighting
the medical marijuana issue.
Gilmore has turned up as a spokesman
for Arkansas landlords in the marijuana fight. They will be back at the legislature in 2017 opposing any improvement to the worst landlord-tenant law in the country.
That Gilmore is the governor's main money man shouldn't harm his appearance as a well-connected Asa man when it comes to public policy "consulting" needs. Should anybody be looking to hire one.
The ground underfoot seems a touch swampy to me.