House GOP retreats from gutting ethics office

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a motion to restore the current OCE rules, and that was accepted by the GOP conference.

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it," Trump said in one tweet, adding, "........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS."

after a speedy and surreptitious move Monday to gut the independentreversed course today in the face of wide public criticism and a mild rebuke on timing fromTrump had Tweeted:It was an ill-chosen first item of business.