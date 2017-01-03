Find out more →

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

House GOP retreats from gutting ethics office

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 11:29 AM

House Republicans, after a speedy and surreptitious move Monday to gut the independent Congressional Ethics Office, reversed course today in the face of wide public criticism and a mild rebuke on timing from President-Election Donald Trump.

Politico reports:

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) offered a motion to restore the current OCE rules, and that was accepted by the GOP conference.
Trump had Tweeted:

"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it," Trump said in one tweet, adding, "........may be, their number one act and priority. Focus on tax reform, healthcare and so many other things of far greater importance! #DTS."
It was an ill-chosen first item of business.

