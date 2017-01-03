Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Marijuana commission sets cultivation fee at $100,000

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 3:47 PM

1350062435-potshot.jpg

The Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission has decided to set license fee (and annual renewal) for cultivation facilities at $100,000, Benji Hardy reports. The decision was billed as a compromise, after commissioner Travis Story pushed for setting it at $185,000 and Carlos Ramon proposed $15,000.

That fee is in addition to the $15,000 application fee the commission previously set.

The panel previously decided it would distribute licenses for five cultivation centers in the five geographic subdivisions drawn by the Department of Health.

Benji will have more later.

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (3)
Email

Comments (3)

Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-3 of 3

Add a comment

More by Lindsey Millar

  • What's your Big Idea for Arkansas?

    It's the time of year again when we solicit suggestions for our annual Big Ideas issue. As in year's past, we're searching for specific, potentially transformative suggestions for making Arkansas a better place to live. We're open to practical, wacky and everything in between.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Jan 2, 2017

  • LGBT rights hero John Schenck dies

    John Schenck, the founder of Arkansas's longest running Pride parade and a longtime champion of equal rights for LGBT rights, has died. The grief friends are sharing on his Facebook page gives a hint at his influence in the community. His partner and husband of almost 41 years, Robert Loyd, died just a little less than a year ago.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Dec 29, 2016

  • Enter the 25th anniversary edition of the Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase

    Time is ticking to enter the 25th Arkansas Times Musicians Showcase, which kicks off on Jan. 26. The submission deadline is Sunday, Jan. 8. Performers will compete for an array of prizes worth over $2,500. Acts must perform 30 minutes of original material. All styles are welcome.
    • by Lindsey Millar
    • Dec 28, 2016
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

  • City Hall quiz: Little Rock Airport Commission

    Time for another appointment to the always highly sought Little Rock Airport Commission. I have the applicants in hand. You guess which one Mayor Mark Stodola will annoint.

  • New Hot Spring County sheriff suspects former deputies trashed office

    Sarafina Brooks of KATV is reporting on Twitter that a change in the office of Hot Spring County sheriff has apparently produced an unhappy reaction among the former sheriff's workforce.

  • Friends in high places: Asa edition

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson starts campaign fund-raising this week and who better to lead the effort but a former staffer and current political consultant who has many agendas of his own, all presumably helped by his association with the chief executive.

  • House GOP retreats from gutting ethics office

    House Republicans, after a speedy and surreptitious move Monday to gut the independent Congressional Ethics Office, reversed course today in the face of wide public criticism and a mild rebuke on timing from President-Election Donald Trump.

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation