Missouri shows us another corporate welfare flop

Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC," special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

Chasing presidential candidates, from Huckabee denunciations to the Trump foundation Before a Washington Post reporter dug into Donald Trump's foundation, he also dug into the many things denounced by Mike Huckabee. Poor fellow. And speaking of denunciations, Huckabee's latest on Israel is yet another on which there's another side.

Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.

Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what? University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.

New Hot Spring County sheriff suspects former deputies trashed office Sarafina Brooks of KATV is reporting on Twitter that a change in the office of Hot Spring County sheriff has apparently produced an unhappy reaction among the former sheriff's workforce.

Open line, plus UPDATE: Suhl reports to prison in Illinois An open line for a slow holiday news day, but it includes a checkup on a couple of people sentenced to federal prison terms from Arkansas in high-profile public corruption cases.