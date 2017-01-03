Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Crime Multiple slayings ring in the Arkansas New Year; and another today

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 8:17 AM

Quite an opener to 2017 in Arkansas, with four gun homicides.

* A man is suspected of killing his mother and wounding his father in Faulkner County. He's in custody.

* A Fort Smith man has been arrested for killing two brothers in the Washburn community in Sebastian County.

* A woman is in custody for fatally shooting a man during an argument in Pine Bluff Monday afternoon.

Little Rock apparently passed the first day of the year without a homicide. So, if you're keeping score for Jan. 1: Arkansas 4, Little Rock 0.

The capital city did record the theft of a car with two children inside, but they survived the episode unhurt. The mother had briefly left the children in the car, with engine running, during a service station stop. A suspect is still being sought.

UPDATE: Spoke too soon. The Pulaski sheriff's office is reporting this morning that one person is dead and another wounded in a shooting on Ironton Road south of Little Rock. A man who lives in the home where the victims were found is being sought.

Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (2)
Email

Speaking of...

  • Little Rock police, pot and poverty

    November 21, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    A surge in misdemeanor marijuana arrests by Little Rock police, concentrated in poorer areas of town, seems a relevant topic in Police Chief Kenton Buckner's remarks on the roots of crime in the city. /more/

  • Jermain Taylor avoids jail time on assault charges

    May 20, 2016
    by Max Brantley
    Jermain Taylor, the boxer, was in Circuit Court today for sentencing on assault convictions by Circuit Judge Leon Johnson. He received a suspended sentence. /more/

  • Video: Inside Varner Supermax

    April 8, 2016
    by David Koon
    It's important to appreciate the little things ... like the fact that, on this lovely April morning, you're not locked up for life inside the near-colorless concrete tomb that is the Arkansas Department of Correction's Varner Supermax Prison near Grady in Lincoln County. A rather haunting video posted to the ADC's Youtube page features a series of rarely-seen views inside Varner. /more/

  • Criminal Justice Task Force recommends allowing appeals of sentences

    March 11, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Sentences doled out by state judges in criminal cases should be appealable, a legislative task force recommended today. Currently, those who are convicted of crimes have no judicial means for challenging the severity of their punishment. Also, debate about racial disparities in the criminal justice system. /more/

  • Bookout sentenced to 18 months in prison

    March 2, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Paul Bookout, the former Senate president pro tem who pleaded guilty to felony mail fraud last year, was sentenced to 18 months of federal prison today. U.S. District Judge Brian Miller also ordered Bookout to pay $150,048 in restitution, according to court records. He's to report to prison May 2. /more/

  • Cotton's condemnation of federal sentencing reform earns two Pinocchios

    February 8, 2016
    by Lindsey Millar
    Tom Cotton, never missing a chance to take a hard line policy stance, is leading the opposition to the Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act, a Senate bill that seeks to address mass incarceration at the federal level by reducing the length of mandatory minimum sentences. The bill has broad bipartisan support, including from the Koch brothers, the ACLU and the White House. Cotton's statements against the bill are highly misleading, the Washington Post finds. /more/

  • Prisoner escapes south Arkansas jail, search underway

    February 8, 2016
    by Benjamin Hardy
    Paul Grice, 38, has been serving a sentence for second-degree murder and residential burglary since 1998. He evidently escaped by covering a razor wire fence with a blanket and climbing over. /more/

  • Little Rock police may have found human remains near Fourche Creek

    February 2, 2016
    by David Ramsey
    KARK's Shannon Miller reports that police are searching near the Fourche Creek area by University and Colonel Glenn for what could be human remains. Detectives indicated they may have found a human leg, according to Miller. /more/

  • KARK reports third homicide in 24 hours

    January 31, 2016
    by Will Stephenson
    A 25-year-old fatally shot at 14 Baltimore St. marks the third homicide Little Rock has seen in 24 hours, KARK reports. The first victim was Junius Pitts, Jr., 19 — shot in the 5400 block of Asher shortly after midnight. Eunice Lopez, 27, was shot in the 8400 block of Keats Dr. at around 10 a.m. Lopez was reportedly holding her child at the time of the shooting. /more/

  • Former Arvest Bank official sentenced to eight years in federal prison for bank fraud

    January 28, 2016
    by David Ramsey
    Arkansas Business reports that H. Dennis Smiley Jr. was sentenced today to 97 months in federal prison. Smiley, the former president of Arvest Bank's Benton County market, pleaded guilty to bank fraud last August. Smiley was also ordered to pay restitution of $4.9 million and two years of supervised release will follow his prison sentence. /more/
  • More »

Comments (2)

Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-2 of 2

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation