Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Multiple slayings ring in the Arkansas New Year; and another today

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 8:17 AM

Quite an opener to 2017 in Arkansas, with four gun homicides.

* A man is suspected of killing his mother and wounding his father in Faulkner County. He's in custody.

* A Fort Smith man has been arrested for killing two brothers in the Washburn community in Sebastian County.

* A woman is in custody for fatally shooting a man during an argument in Pine Bluff Monday afternoon.

Little Rock apparently passed the first day of the year without a homicide. So, if you're keeping score for Jan. 1: Arkansas 4, Little Rock 0.

The capital city did record the theft of a car with two children inside, but they survived the episode unhurt. The mother had briefly left the children in the car, with engine running, during a service station stop. A suspect is still being sought.

UPDATE: Spoke too soon. The Pulaski sheriff's office is reporting this morning that one person is dead and another wounded in a shooting on Ironton Road.

