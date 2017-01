Multiple slayings ring in the Arkansas New Year; and another today

Quite an opener to 2017 in Arkansas, with four gun homicides.

* A man is suspected of killing his mother and wounding his father in Faulkner County. He's in custody. A Fort Smith man has been arrested for killing two brothers in the Washburn community in Sebastian County. A woman is in custody f or fatally shooting a man during an argument in Pine Bluff Monday afternoon.Little Rock apparently passed the first day of the year without a homicide. So, if you're keeping score for Jan. 1: Arkansas 4, Little Rock 0.The capital city did record t he theft of a car with two children inside , but they survived the episode unhurt. The mother had briefly left the children in the car, with engine running, during a service station stop. A suspect is still being sought.UPDATE: Spoke too soon. The Pulaski sheriff's office is reporting this morning that one person is dead and another wounded in a shooting on Ironton Road.