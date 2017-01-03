Find out more →

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Tuesday: Work resumes with an open line and video

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 1:43 PM



The long holiday is over. Here's an open line for Tuesday, plus a roundup of headlines and comment.


More by Max Brantley

  • Say hello to Winston, a cool dude

    The Little Rock Zoo today said that the public vote is in and Winston was the winner — barely over Nigel and handily over Melvin — in a contest to name the newest African penguin.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2017

  • City Hall quiz: Little Rock Airport Commission

    Time for another appointment to the always highly sought Little Rock Airport Commission. I have the applicants in hand. You guess which one Mayor Mark Stodola will annoint.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2017

  • House GOP retreats from gutting ethics office

    House Republicans, after a speedy and surreptitious move Monday to gut the independent Congressional Ethics Office, reversed course today in the face of wide public criticism and a mild rebuke on timing from President-Election Donald Trump.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jan 3, 2017
  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

  • City Hall quiz: Little Rock Airport Commission

    Time for another appointment to the always highly sought Little Rock Airport Commission. I have the applicants in hand. You guess which one Mayor Mark Stodola will annoint.

  • New Hot Spring County sheriff suspects former deputies trashed office

    Sarafina Brooks of KATV is reporting on Twitter that a change in the office of Hot Spring County sheriff has apparently produced an unhappy reaction among the former sheriff's workforce.

  • House GOP retreats from gutting ethics office

    House Republicans, after a speedy and surreptitious move Monday to gut the independent Congressional Ethics Office, reversed course today in the face of wide public criticism and a mild rebuke on timing from President-Election Donald Trump.

  • Friends in high places: Asa edition

    Gov. Asa Hutchinson starts campaign fund-raising this week and who better to lead the effort but a former staffer and current political consultant who has many agendas of his own, all presumably helped by his association with the chief executive.

