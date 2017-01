A true repeal of Obamacare? Not so fast, Republicans indicate

click to enlarge

"We don't want anyone to lose their coverage," Cotton said, and, in short, he cited Arkansas' hybrid Medicaid expansion as a possible model for how the GOP could replace the current system.

despite his angry campaign rhetoricis urging caution to Republicans in their approach to "repeal" of Obamacare, promised fervently in every election since it passed by every candidate from president to dog catcher. And Trump isn't the only Republican sending signal s that there may be more show than cut dough in Obamacare action. Will it be a repeal vote with actual implementation sometime in the great beyond, particularly after the 2018 election? Will it come through block grant financing, sure to screw states like Arkansas if money is allotted proportionally, and not just to those who took advantage of Obamacare's Medicaid expansion as Arkansas did.Even slipperyis talking out of the other side of his mouth no w:Write that quote down for serving up to Cotton for supper. Any meaningful effort to repeal Obamacare GUARANTEES that tens of thousands will lose coverage, one way or another. Those able to work but unable to find jobs will be cast aside. Others will face co-pays they can't afford. A "tax credit" to help people buy insurance will be meaningnless to poor people who spend every cent on food and shelter.President Obama seems to be encouraging a Tea Party-style grassroots movement should the Republicans really deliver on their vow to repeal the Affordable Care Act and slash federal health care spending. The remarks by Republicans today suggest they might be hearing footsteps of people ready to put on some of those teabag hats.Plenty of Republicans, including a significant portion of the Arkansas legislature, would be happy to throw millions off health insurance in the name of cutting a government program, despite its money benefits in both human and financial terms.Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sticking with the GOP branding — repeal Obamacare. But he doesn't mean it practically. He wants and needs the money for state operations and tax cuting designs, as Ernie Dumas wrote earlier this week.



Josh Marshall explains what's going on . Trump and the GOP are trying to figure out a way to take coverage away from people and make them like it. Or at least blame it on someone else. President Obama's message: Don't rescue Republicans on Trumpcare.