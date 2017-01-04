Find out more →

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Another homicide reported in Pine Bluff

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 7:40 AM

Pine Bluff recorded its second homicide of the year this morning, KARK reports.

Marcus Washington, 27, was found dead of a gunshot in the driver's seat of a car in the 1800 block of W. 29th Ave about 2 a.m. A woman was shot in the leg. Another car was involved.


