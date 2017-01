Another homicide reported in Pine Bluff

Pine Bluff recorded its second homicide of the year this morning, KARK reports., 27, was found dead of a gunshot in the driver's seat of a car in the 1800 block of W. 29th Ave about 2 a.m. A woman was shot in the leg. Another car was involved.ALSO: A fatal shooting Tuesday evening in Bald Knob, with a suspect in custody.



So the homicide count to date is Arkansas 6, Little Rock 0 for 2017.