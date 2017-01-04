Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
As part of his guilty plea, Neal admitted that, between January 2013 and January 2015, while serving in the Arkansas House of Representatives, he conspired with an Arkansas state senator to use their official positions to appropriate government money known as General Improvement Funds (GIF) to a pair of non-profit entities in exchange for bribes. Specifically, Neal and the senator authorized and directed the Northwest Arkansas Economic Development District, which was responsible for disbursing the GIF, to award a total of $600,000 in GIF money to the two non-profit entities. Of the $600,000, Neal personally authorized and directed a total of $175,000 to the entities. In return for his official actions, Neal received approximately $38,000 in bribes from officials at those non-profit entities.
Senator A" has served as a Senator in the Arkansas Senate from 2013 to the present. Prior to his service in the Arkansas Senate, Senator A served as a Representative in the Arkansas House of Representatives from 2007 until 2012.
"Entity A" was a non-profit corporation, with an address in the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division, that purportedly sought to create manufacturing jobs in
northwest Arkansas, specifically for a specialized workforce including disabled veterans, disadvantaged youth, and individuals recovering from substance abuse.
"Entity B" was a non-profit corporation operating a college located in Springdale, Arkansas, in the Western District of Arkansas.
...
At all times relevant to this Information, NEAL and Senator A, acting in their official capacity as members of the Arkansas General Assembly, directed, authorized, and approved the award of GIF grants by the NW AEDD to eligible organizations or entities.
Likewise, the NW AEDD awarded GIF grants from GIF money appropriated by NEAL and Senator A only at the direction of, and with the approval and authorization of, EAL and Senator A.Neal's plea agreement gives more hints at an investigation that covers a lobbyist, a consultant and representatives of the nonprofits:
Entity A was a non-profit corporation, with an address in the Western District of Arkansas, Fayetteville Division, that purportedly sought to create manufacturing jobs in northwest Arkansas, specifically for a specialized workforce including disabled veterans, disadvantaged youth, and individuals recovering from substance abuse. Entity A was associated with "Entity A-1 ," which was a healthcare provider with facilities in the Western District of Arkansas and elsewhere.The recitation of events in Neal's plea agreement details the sponsorship of GIF, or surplus spending, by Neal and the senator. It said money steered to the development district was spent as they directed. The plea agreement details a paper trail of messages from Neal and the senator directing how the money was to be allocated. It said:
Person A was the incorporator, registered agent, and a member of the board of directors for Entity A. Person A was also a high-ranking executive with Entity A-1.
Person A also worked as a licensed lobbyist in the State of Arkansas.
Entity B was a non-profit corporation operating a college located in Springdale, Arkansas, in the Western District of Arkansas.
Person B was the president of Entity B and a friend of Senator A.
Person C was the incorporator and sole member of a limited liability corporation incorporated in the State of Arkansas that purportedly provides consulting services.
Person C also was a friend of Senator A and Person B.
In 2013, Senator A advised NEAL that if NEAL, as an Arkansas Representative, authorized and directed GIF money to Entity A, then Person A would pay NEAL a portion of the money in exchange for NEAL's official action.Neal said, for example, that he received $20,000 in cash from the senator in return for joining in distribution of $400,000 to Entity A. A similar procedure was outlined for Entity B to receive $200,000. In that case, Entity B sent $65,000 to Person C's company. Person C paid Neal $18,000 in cash, his plea agreement says. The agreement continues:
The preceding summary is made for the purpose of providing the Court with a factual basis for EAL' s guilty plea. The facts set forth in this summary are supported by witness statements, emails, bank records, and other documentary evidence. The preceding
summary does not include all of the facts known to EAL concerning criminal activity in which he or others engaged, nor does it contain all of the facts that the government could prove in a trial against NEAL.
