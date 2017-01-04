Governor backs Plant Board on new pesticide rules

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
However, the methods that are used and the research on which the Plant Board relies in approving new technologies must be more clearly defined in order to provide more certainty to all companies attempting to introduce these technologies in Arkansas. To this end, I am tasking the Plant Board to submit a solution to me within forty-five (45) days, which provides clear rules to industry as to what the Plant Board expects in terms of prior study and testing by independent third party research.Here's the governor's full letter.
Showing 1-1 of 1
Dicamba bad. Bad. Bad bad bad. But none of it will matter if the penalty…
Based on that description, Senator A is either Bryan King or Jon Woods.
Problem is, far too many of our zombie legislators have no idea what "correlation", "causal…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings