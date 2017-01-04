Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Multimillion-dollar federal fraud case brings nine-year sentence

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 7:48 PM

Tonique Hatton, 39, of North Little Rock, was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison and two years of supervised release for her role in a program to steal federal money sent to the Department of Human Services to feed poor children after school and during the summer.

She was also ordered to make restitution of $7.6 million and forfeit $17,681.

She had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud last September and was sentenced by  Judge James M. Moody Jr., according to a U.S. Justice Department news release.

In a separate case Wednesday, the U.S. attorney's office said Michael Lee, 26, of Little Rock pleaded guilty to participating in a similar scheme. He had approved sites to operate feeding programs at Our Children of Tomorrow in Arkadelphia and Little Rock. He claimed reimbursements for feeding as many as 800 children, but never served more than 30, the Justice Department said. This amounted to some $666,000 in wrongful reimbursements a news release said. He'll be sentenced later.

Hatton was the third defendant sentenced and received the longest sentence of the three. Eight others have pleaded guilty and await sentencing. Three are scheduled for trial in March.

As a DHS employee, Hatton processed applications from those seeking to sponsor feeding programs. She admitted taking bribes from those hoping to have programs approved. She also helped them avoid detection for fraud, the  news release said

The Justice Department said the investigation is ongoing.


Tags: , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

  • Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip

    Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC,"  special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

  • Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.

    Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership

    With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.

  • Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what?

    University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation