Find out more →

Get unlimited access. Become a digital member!

Arkansas Blog

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Reading on schools for the Arkansas legislature

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 7:27 AM

click to enlarge NEW STUDY: Brookings finds poor results of voucher programs in Louisiana and Indiana.
  • NEW STUDY: Brookings finds poor results of voucher programs in Louisiana and Indiana.

The political tide in Arkansas, influenced by Walton Family Foundation money, is running in favor of both more charter schools (privately operated with public money and no direct public oversight) and vouchers (straight transfers of public money to private schools, including those operated by churches.)

So here's some reading on the subject of "school choice" for lawmakers to consider when the inevitable legislation appears this year to further erode support for conventional public schools:

* CHARTERS, THE NEW "SUB-PRIME MORTGAGES" A new study likens charter schools to subprime mortgages, a risky business you may remember.

The study says that while charter-school boards have the responsibility to follow the laws mandated of public schools [and in Arkansas the state regulators aren't too vigorous in enforcing those standards on charters], the incentive of these outside organizations is to increase revenue or cut expenses. And that misalignment creates an environment that may discriminate against students the organizations see as "too expensive," such as those with disabilities, according to the study.
Charter schools emphasize reaching and serving those most likely to succeed in the first place, beginning with better family situations? Say it ain't so.

As someone else observed this week, school choice really means the schools choose who to educate, particularly in voucher programs to private schools, more than the families choose.

* VOUCHERS DON'T WORK: An important finding from the Brookings Institute says that some deep studies have found that voucher programs not only don't work, they seem to have had a negative impact on students' education.

Recent research on statewide voucher programs in Louisiana and Indiana has found that public school students that received vouchers to attend private schools subsequently scored lower on reading and math tests compared to similar students that remained in public schools. The magnitudes of the negative impacts were large. These studies used rigorous research designs that allow for strong causal conclusions. And they showed that the results were not explained by the particular tests that were used or the possibility that students receiving vouchers transferred out of above-average public schools.
There are of course some good private schools. But open the door to transfer of public money and some pretty bad ones will rush to capture the dough. I've read before about some poor excuses for schools that have capitalized in Louisiana. These included small church schools that taught creationism as science and did not teach evolution.

But a particularly interesting aspect of the study is how traditional public schools have been closing the historic gap in scores between public and private students, particularly among poorer students.

Tags: , , , ,

Instapaper
Share
Favorite
Comments (1)
Email

Speaking of...

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

More by Max Brantley

Readers also liked…

Most Shared

Visit Arkansas

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay

Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived

Most Viewed

Most Recent Comments

Top Commenters

Blogroll

Site Index

News

Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters

Entertainment

A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings

This Week's Cover

Cover of this issue of The Arkansas Times

Quick Links

  • El Latino
  • Best Lawyers
  • UALR Public Radio
  • Fox 16 News
  • Savvy Kids

Special Publications

Cover
 

© 2017 Arkansas Times | 201 East Markham, Suite 200, Little Rock, AR 72201
Powered by Foundation