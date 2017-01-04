Reading on schools for the Arkansas legislature

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
The study says that while charter-school boards have the responsibility to follow the laws mandated of public schools [and in Arkansas the state regulators aren't too vigorous in enforcing those standards on charters], the incentive of these outside organizations is to increase revenue or cut expenses. And that misalignment creates an environment that may discriminate against students the organizations see as "too expensive," such as those with disabilities, according to the study.Charter schools emphasize reaching and serving those most likely to succeed in the first place, beginning with better family situations? Say it ain't so.
Recent research on statewide voucher programs in Louisiana and Indiana has found that public school students that received vouchers to attend private schools subsequently scored lower on reading and math tests compared to similar students that remained in public schools. The magnitudes of the negative impacts were large. These studies used rigorous research designs that allow for strong causal conclusions. And they showed that the results were not explained by the particular tests that were used or the possibility that students receiving vouchers transferred out of above-average public schools.There are of course some good private schools. But open the door to transfer of public money and some pretty bad ones will rush to capture the dough. I've read before about some poor excuses for schools that have capitalized in Louisiana. These included small church schools that taught creationism as science and did not teach evolution.
Showing 1-1 of 1
43rd ranking? There's more than two states below us? Wow, AR has really stepped up…
Thank you for this needed information.
Why are we running two school systems? I don't think Education has ever been a…
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings