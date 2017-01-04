Find out more →

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Speaking of education: Arkansas graded a C-

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 7:40 AM

Education Week has issued its Quality County report card for the states on education and Arkansas again is in the bottom tier of states with a C- score and a 43 ranking, barely out of the D category and ahead of only eight states.

The summary above gives you an idea of strengths and weaknesses.

Notable in the highlights section are Fs in spending and in current performance, with a D- for signs of improvement in test scores.

