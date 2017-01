Speaking of education: Arkansas graded a C

click to enlarge

click to enlarge

Education Week has issued its Quality County report card for the states on education and Arkansas again is in the bottom tier of states with a C- score and a 43 ranking, barely out of the D category and ahead of only eight states.The summary above gives you an idea of strengths and weaknesses.Notable in the highlights section are Fs in spending and in current performance, with a D- for signs of improvement in test scores.