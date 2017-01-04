State revenue still lags for year, but showed December improvement

Indian Rock House at Fairfield Bay
Winter is the perfect time to explore the natural stone shelters where native Arkansans once lived
Showing 1-1 of 1
Wait until the returns and gift cards hit in January. The companies have the money…
43rd ranking? There's more than two states below us? Wow, AR has really stepped up…
Thank you for this needed information.
Cover Story / Arkansas Reporter / The Week That Was / The Observer / Editorial / Max Brantley / Ernest Dumas / Gene Lyons / Jay Barth / Words / Guest Writer / Letters
A&E Feature / To-Do List / In Brief / Movie Reviews / Music Reviews / Theater Reviews / A&E News / Art Notes / Media / Dining Reviews / Dining Guide / Calendar / Gallery Listings