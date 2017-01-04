Find out more →

Wednesday, January 4, 2017

Surprise! Road builders talk up a highway tax increase

Posted By on Wed, Jan 4, 2017 at 4:49 PM

SEEKING MORE TAXES: Craig Douglass of the Good Roads Foundation talks of ways to produce more money for highways. A wholesale tax increase and extension of a temporary sales tax were mentioned.
  • Arkansas Business
  • SEEKING MORE TAXES: Craig Douglass of the Good Roads Foundation talks of ways to produce more money for highways. A wholesale tax increase and extension of a temporary sales tax were mentioned.

Sarah Campbell of Arkansas Business reports on a pitch by the road construction lobby to the state Highway Commission today on ways to raise more money for road construction.

They said their research showed voters don't want to build new roads, but would approve a new tax on wholesalers of fuel and would support making permanent the temporary half-cent sales tax approved in 2012. That's more taxes anyway you slice it. I think it would be a hard lift to get the legislature to even refer such things to voters. They certainly wouldn't approve them on their own hook.

A bit of dissonance in the presentation: The lobbyists said voters would not approve an increase in the per-gallon fuel tax. Poll respondents apparently didn't stop to think those wholesalers, saddled with a new tax, might pass it along to customers at the pump.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and legislative leaders didn't evince much enthusiasm about new highway money during a session with reporters today on the legislative session. No wonder. Obamacare riches are up in the air; state tax revenues are flat; Republican red-hots want a bigger income tax cut for rich people; schools and colleges and other vital services are being given next to nothing to meet cost increases. And the highway lobby wants new bucks?

Noted: The Good Roads Foundation and Gilmore Strategies presented the ideas on more money for highways. Jon Gilmore, who leads the governor's campaign fund-raising effort and is a former gubernatorial staff member, heads Gilmore Strategies. Good guy to hire if you want an in with the governor, I guess.

  • Monticello preparing for KKK rally

    Drew County authorities are taking precautions, but also watching their words, about apparent plans for a Ku Klux Klan meeting Saturday.
    • by Max Brantley
    • Jul 22, 2015

  • AHTD asks Metroplan to lift six-lane freeway cap

    The board of directors of Metroplan has informed the state highway department that it cannot act on the highway department's June 17 request to lift its six-lane freeway cap at the board's June 29 meeting. Consideration of the request should take four months, Jacksonville Mayor Gary Fletcher wrote June 22 to highway department Director Scott Bennett.
    • by Leslie Newell Peacock
    • Jun 23, 2016

  • The Arkansas Medicaid scandal: the state is purging the rolls of tens of thousands of eligible beneficiaries

    Tens of thousands of Arkansans have been kicked off of Medicaid for failure to respond to an income verification letter. Many of them are eligible for the program according to the very data that triggered the letter in the first place.
    • by David Ramsey
    • Aug 6, 2015

  • Cotton PAC contributes to Russellville band's inaugural trip

    Sen.Tom Cotton has announced his "leadership PAC,"  special interest money that many politicians accumulate for political purposes, will contribute $10,000 to the $135,000 cost of the Russellville High School band's participation in the Jan. 20 inaugural parade for Donald Trump.

  • Former legislator Micah Neal pleads guilty to taking kickbacks from government grants.

    Micah Neal, a former state representative from Springdale who abruptly dropped out of a race for Washington County judge last summer for "family and business" reasons, has pleaded guilty to taking kickbacks from government money funneled to non-profit agencies. A news release indicates at least one other legislator is involved.

  • Jim Harris: Belk Bowl disaster leaves questions about Hog leadership

    With news slow, why not a dive into the world of sports with friend and colleague Jim Harris' tough take on the Razorbacks' defeat by Virginia Tech yesterday in the Belk Bowl. He said more sharply what some homer reporters seemed to be reluctant to say.

  • Hogs' Jeff Long: #neveryield. Fans: Say what?

    University of Arkansas Athletic Director Jeff Long tells Hog fans the sky is not falling. Some aren't buying.

  • Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigns over court favors

    Carroll County District Judge Tim Parker resigned in the last days of his term last year and has agreed that he can never be a judge again following an investigation by the Arkansas Judicial Discipline and Disability Commission. Allegations against him included giving preferential treatment to women defendants in return for sexual favors.

